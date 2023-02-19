This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Seven Days To Election, Wike, Makinde, Other G5 Governors Yet To Adopt Presidential Candidate

The G-5 governors, led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, have failed to choose a presidential candidate with less than a week to the presidential and National Assembly elections, Reporters has learned.

Wike, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, and their counterparts, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, formed the G-5 to express their displeasure with Iyorchia Ayu’s continued tenure as Peoples Democratic Party National Chairman.

The governors had demanded Ayu’s resignation, claiming that it was inappropriate for the PDP to have northerners as national chairman and presidential candidate, and threatening to appoint a presidential candidate if Ayu did not leave. As many entreaties from top PDP members had failed to achieve a favourable result, Wike had set a January 2023 deadline to declare his group’s candidate but had failed to do so.

Reporters learned that the governors’ ambitions had made it impossible for them to agree on who to choose between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, despite their claims that they were not interested in their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Diran Odeyemi, a member of the PDP’s National Executive Committee, told Reporters that the Oyo state governor (Makinde) recognized that supporting Atiku would increase his prospects of obtaining a second term as governor.

“When Makinde launched his re-election campaign with his four fellow governors, the people chanted Atiku. “In contrast to Wike, he permits the party structure to work and campaign for the former Vice President. I believe this is because he understands the significance of the PDP’s flag to his re-election bid. “Staying on Atiku’s side, even without saying it, is a wise decision for him,” he said. “Governor Ortom has already inaugurated an Obi team, utilizing his most trusted aides and allies,” said an ally of Governor Ortom who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, a member of the Integrity Group, has revealed why the group and the G-5 have not backed a presidential candidate seven days before the elections. George revealed that the five disgruntled PDP governors had not met with the Integrity Group since their November 2022 meeting in Lagos. He also mentioned that a general conference would be held soon to coordinate the individual selections of the G-5 members.

