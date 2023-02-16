2023: See Turnout Of Tinubu’s Campaign In Oyo Amidst Naira Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu besieged the Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, on Thursday as the party hosted a campaign rally.

According to reports, despite the Naira crisis and President Muhammadu Buhari’s present directions, a big crowd invaded the mega event earlier today to show their support for the former governor of Lagos State. Following the gathering, the APC’s flagbearer and his entourage paid a visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s office to solicit his support.

Makinde is one of the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who oppose Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid. Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu has congratulated Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on his 63rd birthday. Tinubu lauded El-Rufai as a clever technocrat and administrator in a statement issued by his media assistant, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on Thursday in Abuja.

He complimented Kaduna State Governor for converting himself from an inexperienced public servant to an accomplished civil servant. The former Lagos State Governor also eulogized El-Rufai as a loyal ally and “a strong-willed individual who gives his all to whatever cause he believes in”.

“I join friends and family members in congratulating the clever technocrat and administrator,” Tinubu said in a statement. “Mallam El-Rufai has brilliantly progressed from a ‘accidental public servant’ to a well-accomplished polished figure whose accomplishments are admired by both friends and opponents.”

