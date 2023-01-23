2023: Rivers safer with Fubara as my successor – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state would be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara as his successor.

At the Rivers PDP’s campaign event for the Omuma Local Government Area on Monday at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, Wike claimed that both the PDP gubernatorial candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with a wealth of experience and the ability to build on the accomplishments already made while maintaining the same development trajectory.

After keeping the development commitments he made to the Omuma people in 2015 and continuing in 2019, he claimed, he has come to ask for their support for Fubara in the upcoming elections, confident that their support will result in even greater progress for them.

In light of his godfather Rotimi Amaechi’s involvement in the disposal of Rivers state properties, Wike warned the people of Omuma not to support Tonye Cole, the APC’s candidate for governor of Rivers, and Cole.

He claimed, “Cole and his master stole the money that was supposed to be used to enhance Omuma and other parts of Rivers State. We have filed a lawsuit against them because we will not stand by while someone who stole our money gains control through a backdoor.

The governor argued that such people could not lead the state because the people of Rivers would vote for those who had made promises, followed through on them, and produced projects.

After the March 11 governorship election, according to Governor Wike, the pace of infrastructure development would continue under the direction of Fubara. He boasted that despite his administration’s criticism of the federal government, President Mohammadu Buhari still considered him to be the best at delivering infrastructure.

Evidently unfazed by the PDP National Working Committee’s threats of penalties against stakeholders in the state of Ekiti, Wike informed the Omuma people that “nobody should be terrified of whatever is going on in the country.” Nobody can intimidate us.

“No one is able to remove this flag from us. Nobody should treat us like a second-class citizen, so we must keep up our resolve and ensure that our state is safeguarded.

Additionally, the governor advised them to go get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), saying that they would give them the power to oppose those who had tried in vain to rig the 2019 general elections by using the military and the police.

“Our PVC is our power. It will be put to good use on February 25 and March 11. Let me assure you that this election will not resemble the one in 2019 where police and military were employed. “It won’t happen again,” he said.

Sir Fubara, a Rivers PDP candidate for governor, exhorted the Omuma people to get ready to take advantage of what the party has already provided by utilising their ballots to make a strong message in favour of the consolidation team.

When elected, Fubara said his focus would be on creating and fostering the human capital necessary to propel the region’s overall development. He added that speaking out loudly does not necessarily imply strength, but rather the ability to know what to do and work cooperatively to fulfil the core mandate. According to Vanguard report.

Ismaeeliii (

)