2023: Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka Drops News Prophecy About Open Heaven

During Night of Open Doors at Adoration Friday Vigil, the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka dropped new prophecy about open heaven in the remaining days of 2023.

He started by highlighting what happens when the Heavens open as he said, “When the Heavens open, light has come. When the Heavens open, those in bondage will be free. But one needs to taste for the open Heaven.”

On the prophecy, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said from the video on his Church’s official YouTube handle, “Many believers are struggling in life because doors have being shout against them by their enemies. But by his spoken words, I prophesy today that Heaven will open for you in 2023. As the heaven opens, your business shall receive light, your marriage shall receive light, your career shall see light and your finance shall receive light. Anyone under any bondage, be free in Jesus name”.

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)