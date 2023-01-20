This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Restructuring You Have Been Clamouring For Will Be Achieved In My Time- Atiku Tells South West

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Atiku Abubakar has declared that the restructuring the people of the South West region have been clamouring for will be implemented during his administration, according to a report released today by the AFRI POST.

Photo of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

More so, according to DAILY POST, addressing thousands of supporters who converged at the campaign venue held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, Atiku “promised that during his administration if elected, restructuring of the country which the people have been clamouring for would be implemented. He also alleged that the current government at the federal level has failed to restructure the country, despite the people of the region have been clamouring for it over the years”.

Moreover, Atiku noted that ” the type of restructuring he will introduce if elected would give more powers and autonomy to States and Local Government Areas, as he added that it will be one of the pillars of his government if elected. Atiku said the ruling party have failed to implement this, based on the report.

Furthermore, below are some of the PDP chieftains present at the campaign held in Oyo State on Thursday, January 19, 2023:

the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, his predecessor, Prince Uche Secondus, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Balyesa State governor, Douye Diri, former governor of Kogi, Idris Wada, former governor of Osun state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Dino Melaye, Mrs Titi Abubakar Atiku, among others, according to the report released yesterday by the DAILY POST.

