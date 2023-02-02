2023: Resign as Atiku’s running mate, Clark tells Okowa

Chief Edwin Clark, the former Federal Commissioner for Information and a prominent South South leader, has called for Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to step down from his position as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking to journalists at his Asokoro residence in Abuja on Wednesday, the head of Pan Niger Delta Forum and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum issued a letter, dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa.

In the letter, Chief Clark criticized the governor for disregarding the resolutions of southern governors and other stakeholders, which stated that no politician from the south should accept the role of Atiku Abubakar’s running mate. He accused Governor Okowa of using Delta’s public funds to finance his campaign with Atiku and claimed that the joint ticket would not lead to a victory in the presidential election.

Clark demanded that Governor Okowa publicly apologize to the people of the south and withdraw from the race, saying, “It is imperative for Governor Okowa to step down and rectify the damage he has caused by disregarding the resolutions of southern governors and other stakeholders.”

