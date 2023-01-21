2023: ‘ Repay what Tinubu did for you in 2015, he need your support ‘- APC Chieftain urges Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Buhari (left) and Tinubu (right)

Ambassador Abayomi Mumuni, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu Shetimma Presidential Campaign Council has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to compensate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate with respect to the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He recently made this known through a statement, stressing that the President should give more support to Tinubu the same way the Former Lagos State governor contributed to his success in the 2015 general elections.

Mumuni said: ” Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically, we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period. Myself and Buhari have gone into polls during the days of ANPP and CPC, and we both lost the elections woefully. There was no election held in the days of ANPP, CPC that I was not at the polls, so what are we talking about? Buhari should do better than what we are getting in APC today”.

