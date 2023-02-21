2023: Relax, We Have Done Everything We Need To Do – Tinubu Assures Supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu urged his supporters to keep calm ahead of the Feb. 25 presidential election.Tinubu made his statement Monday at a conference attended by traditional first-class Southwestern rulers. Tinubu was accompanied by Kassim Shetima, a senator and fellow former governor of Borno.

“I’ve done everything I should have done, so please calm down,” said the APC co-founder. The event was also attended by the Speaker of the House of Commons, His Excellency Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Deputy Speaker Femi Hamazat. Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji, former Osun Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and retired Methodist Archbishop of Ilesa, Pennsylvania, and Ibadan Among others, Ayo Radigbol participated.

Tinubu will face the People’s Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar on Saturday. Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), and Peter Obi, Labor Party (LP),

The APC Campaign Destroys AtikuPeople’s Democratic Party (PDP) standard-bearer Atiku Abubakar was described as a desperate and chameleon politician by the All Progressive Congress Presidential Election Council.

Naija reported that the council said the former vice president had become desensitized to the plight of Nigerians because he so desperately wanted to be president-elect.

Bayo Onanuga, director of media and public relations for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday:

Onanuga said he regretted trying to capitalize on the mood in the country in what Atiku described as the former vice president’s “latest guise of sympathy” just five days before the presidential election. Atiku recalled urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to delay the deadline for its naira swap policy and once saying that the suffering Nigerians were experiencing was a “minor inconvenience.”

Onanuga said in “Contradiction and Credibility” that Atiku takes several conflicting positions in the vain hope of politically exploiting the naira shortage.

The APC chief initially said that Atiku and his party initially welcomed his CBN policy, saying it was a policy intended to deliberately prevent Chinua Achebe from becoming Nigeria’s next president. He said it was time to think.

