2023: Recent Attacks Against Me By Tinubu Were Attempts To Hide His Character Flaws – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has said that his administration would ensure the devolution of additional powers and resources to the 36 states of the federation under his restructuring plan if elected on February 25.

At the Oyo State Presidential Campaign Rally held yesterday at the Mapo Hall Arcade in Ibadan, the former vice president made the pledge.

While affirming his commitment to Nigeria’s restructuring, Atiku praised Makinde and the PDP for making sure the rally was well-run.

We will restructure Nigeria, which entails giving states more authority and resources.

In order to prevent a disruption of academic activity, he further pledged that his administration will make sure “there is no further strike in our schools.”

He added that he will work to bring the nation together, combat security issues, and promote economic growth.

He declared that his administration will turn the South West into the nation’s industrial center.

“I will do all in my power to ensure that the South-West is industrialized and has the backing of the Federal Government.

There are five main obligations to the citizens of this nation.

“We must maintain unity and ensure that every region of this nation is represented in our government.”

Atiku claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is currently in power, has let Nigerians down by not keeping all of its campaign promises from the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He urged Nigerians to completely replace APC with PDP in order to advance their nation.

Atiku, meantime, has declared that he will not become as bad as Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate.

Even as he asserted that”recent attacks against me by Tinubu, were attempts to hide his character flaws, I will continue to make a statement during my campaigns”.

Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for Tinubu’s campaign committee, accused Atiku of utilizing Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to fraudulently enrich himself and his associates while serving as vice president between 1999 and 2007. In support of his argument, he used a video clip created by a man named Michael Achimugu, who is allegedly a former adviser to the PDP standard bearer.

