2023: Reason Wike And His G-5 Counterparts Can’t Influence Presidential Election – Showunmi

Ogun State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Segun Shonmi said Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his fellow G5 governors had a say in pledging the likely victory of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. said no.

Showumi alleged that outraged governor supporters had led them to believe they were controlling the state’s vote. At a workshop for party mobilizers and settlers from all of Abeokuta’s 236 Ogun counties, Showummi said that with or without the support of five governors, the PDP’s standard-bearers would be his 2023 election leaders. claimed to win the

The PDP aide noted that, unlike in the past, election laws have made it impossible for governors to determine the outcome of state elections. The governor’s candidate claimed that the party had endured Wyck’s decision to impose Uche Secondus on the party as national leader, saying, “Now it is Wyck’s turn to accept the party’s decision.” Emphasizing that it is foolish to think that a governor controls all the votes in his state, Showunmi urged his wife and others to follow in their footsteps. his words:

“A governor-elect who thinks he has the power to control all the votes in his state is just fooling himself.” A gubernatorial election is in jeopardy.

