2023: Reason Electoral Officers Will Be Unable To Change Election Result This Year – Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, stated that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission would make it difficult for election officials and security agencies to manipulate the 2023 election result (INEC).

According to Keyamo, the BVAS would aid in the eradication of money politics from Nigeria’s elections. On Sunday, the APC stalwart stated this during a forum with journalists in Abuja. The Minister praised INEC for implementing the new and advanced technology, adding that the days of electoral officers being bribed to alter election results were over.

Keyamo described BVAS as a blessing for the electoral system in Nigeria. He said, “Let’s be honest. It is visible in one or two isolated units; can you purchase 40 million votes? “Because you observe money sharing in one or two voting districts, you claim the entire election is tainted. This is not the case. One cannot purchase so many votes.

“Even when people are given money to give to voters, they prefer to keep it for themselves; they will not give it to voters, preferring instead to beg for it.” Thus, this is the truth. “In those days, the money was used to bribe security agents; when delivering results to polling unit collation centres, they would drive everyone, turn off the lights, and switch papers before you arrived.

“BVAS is a blessing for me. BVAS is a blessing because it will diminish the importance of money in politics. “From the unit level directly to the central server in Abuja, you can access the central server from the ward collation centre, but you cannot make any changes. You can, however, enter and view the information that has been transmitted to Abuja.”

