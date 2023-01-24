This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Reason Bola Tinubu maybe declared ineligible to contest the February 25 election

As was contained in the recent PDP’s allegations against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be ineligible to contest any election at all levels in the country. Now coming to fully analyze the rigors behind it; by the virtue of section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that: A person shall not be qualified for the office of the president if….(d)

“He is under a sentence of death imposed by any competent court of law or tribunal in Nigeria or a sentence of imprisonment or fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by any court or tribunal or substituted by a competent authority for any other sentence imposed on him by such a court or tribunal.”

It was unequivocally proven that Mr. Tinubu forfeited a huge sum of money totaling $460,000 to the US government by court’s decision in Chicago city. As we can all ask, what really happened? According to a source, it was alleged that the forfeiture was related to narcotics deals. From the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, he took no step to challenge the judgment but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking, which has proven him to be guilty of the charge.”

To preserve the dignity and supremacy of the constitution, and to prevent injurious mark on the future of the country, the constitution should prevail in its bidding effect and anybody who was found guilty of any of the charges included in the provision should be treated or bound to face the law.

The United States court in sentencing Asiwaju Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.’ To further strengthen ou dear constitution including showing the whole world that signatories to international convention would be protected without compromise.

