2023: Reactions Trails After Peter Obi Discloses Reason Why He Couldn’t Visit Oba Of Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has recently stirred countless reactions after he disclosed the main reason after different speculations from people, why he didn’t visit the Oba Of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu during his campaign in Lagos state. He disclosed this during an interview he had with Channels Television.

While he was speaking on that, He said that in his arrival in Lagos state, he wanted to visit the Oba Whom he regards as a father figure but they were told that the Oba is not readily available, stating that they were asked to apply and come at some other date, which they intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to him and the entire nation.

Speaking further, He also refuted claims and speculations that have been going around that The Oba of Lagos refused to see him. Shortly after the news report of his reason for not seeing Oba was reported, Netizens took to the comment section of the news report to air their thoughts on the reason he gave.

1. So you didn’t inform him of your proposed visit? Is that how you invade people’s homes announced.

2. Not necessary, Obi keep moving, no time to check time.

Source: Channels Television

What are your thoughts about this? Kindly share them with us in the comment section below.

Radical_writer (

)