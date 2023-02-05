2023: Reactions Trails After Buhari’s Special Aide, Bashir Ahmad Prays With Peter Obi Picture

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad has recently stirred countless reactions online after he prayed with the Picture of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to the post he shared on his verified Twitter Handle, he said that the Almighty Allah will accept the prayer of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to give us Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as the next President of Nigeria.

He shared the post with a picture of the former Governor of Anambra State in his Campaign attire Praying. See the picture he shared in his post below;

However, Shortly after he shared that post, Netizens took to the comment section to air their views on the post that was shared by Buhari’s Special Aide.

1. For you to even have his picture stored on your HD is a Win. You sure like good things don’t you?

2. They are now campaigning for Peter Obi indirectly jungle don mature

Source: Twitter | Bashir Ahmad

