2023: Reactions Trail As Dele Momodu Says Bola Tinubu, Atiku And Peter Obi Will Battle Lagos Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has said votes in the forthcoming presidential election in Lagos State will be split among candidates in the PDP, the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi respectively. Momodu said this on Arise TV Morning Show, where he also said ethnicity would play a major role in the elections. Claiming Atiku is the only candidate with footprints in other parts of Nigeria, he described Obi as a third force, saying Obi and Tinubu however had strongholds in southern Nigeria.

“The two in the South will fight themselves; one in the South-East, one in the South-West. Atiku does not suffer that kind of challenge. Tinubu is the only candidate whose base is shaking. I can tell you that in Lagos, three people are going to split Lagos; Tinubu, Atiku and Obi,” Momodu said. In the interview, Momodu also said the supporters of Obi are now seeing the importance of (political) structure.

On the contrary this man has forgotten that IGBOs have 40 percent of Lagos’s population (Lagos is no man’s land besides, is BAT actually from Lagos or Osun!), then same-faith ticket would even make some Yoruba christians to vote massively for LP. Atiku won’t even move closer at all because he is a Northerner and another Northerner is rounding up so forget PDP in Lagos. So LP has far better chance to win in Lagos. This is my own analysis anyway but unfortunately some would not want to admit this fact because they are not objective because tribalism has gotten better part of them!!! We can’t continue to endure bad governance by both APC and PDP!!!

Tinibu will be getting like 200votes, follow by peter obi 5-10 votes and Atiku 3-6 votes in each of the polling unit. Asiwaju is unbeatable in south west. Yoruba will never leave there own for whatever reason for another candidate. BAT will score like 65-75%.

Tinubu will win Lagos with at least 60% followed by Atiku with 25%. The reason why Tinubu will win is the reason why Atiku will win Adamawa, Obi will win Anambra, and Kwankwaso with Kano may be. Atikulated.

At the beginning APC over confident spoilt brats dismissed Obi’s chances and thought he would only take votes from PDP strongholds. Now jungle don mature. Obi will even hurt the APC the more in most of their strongholds like Lagos state and Kaduna.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch papers and Facebook.

Garbxtpen (

)