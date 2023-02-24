2023: Reactions As Shehu Sani Shares What He Observed At Their Mosque On Friday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2023 Presidential election is less than 24 hours away and it’s also one of the most anticipated elections in this era of democracy as Nigerians would be given the opportunity to chose a leader that would govern the affairs of the country in the next four years.

Nigerian Senator, Author and Human Right Activist, Shehu Sani has got people reacting as he shares what he noticed as he attends a mosque for prayers on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Shehu Sani revealed that the Iman wanted to compaign for a candidate but changed his mind when he saw the number of youths at the mosque.

He wrote;

“Today the Imam of our Friday mosque wanted to campaign for One candidate,when he noticed that the youths suddenly filled up the mosque,he stylishly changed the sermon to the story of Pharaoh in Egypt.”

The tweet was followed by mixed reactions as Nigerians gave different remarks on it in the comment section.

See people’s reactions

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Vicdeboss (

)