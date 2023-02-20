2023: Reactions As POLAF Shares Results From Polls Conducted With 3M Respondents

A poll conducted by POLAF for the 2023 presidential election is causing dozens of mixed reactions as the results surfaces on social media. The poll was conducted among the four leading candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The poll was also said to be conducted within the period of 8 months, from July 2022 to February 2023 with over 3 million respondents from 165 Local Government Areas of 20 states within the six geopolitical zones including rural and urban areas.

Based on the results of the poll, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar was projected to emerge victorious in the coming election. Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the North East, North West, North Central and the South South. While the Labour Party emerged victorious in the South East and the APC in the South West.

The poll was reportedly carried out with a total of 3,123,660 persons.

