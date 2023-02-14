NEWS

2023: Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Climb Close To High-Tension Poles Just To See Him

Ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 General Elections, Presidential candidates of different political parties are going around the states and cities canvassing for votes. There have been numerous reactions surrounding the Visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to Ladipo Market, in Lagos state. 

It was also reported that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi held his campaign rally in Lagos state and since then, he has been going around visiting different cities and markets in the state.

On the 13th of February, 2023. It was reported that Peter Obi Visited Ladipo Market in Lagos state, and pictures from his visit to the market have stirred countless reactions online after some individuals who are presumed to be his supporters climbed close to high-Tension poles just to see a glimpse of him.

See some of the photos from the Ladipo Market Visit.

As usual, Netizens took to the comment section to air their thoughts on the photo. See some reactions below;

Source: Twitter

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly share your views with us in the comment section below.

