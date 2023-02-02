2023: Reactions As Leaders of Afenifere Group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Group & Niger Delta Endorse Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The forum took the decision after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday. The leadership of the forum is made up of the Middle Belt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum.

“That we give our unalloyed vote of thanks to our father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark, for his boldness, his sagacity, his tenacity, and his relentlessness in pursuing the aims and aspirations of this organisation,” the form said in a communique.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Keep on endorsing obi, structure party are busy talking to people on ground politics is not emotion

All those endorsing has no political value in their respective region. They are just making noise. Go and ask Afenifere , what I influence do they have over Yoruba people in the pas election.

Waisting of time and resources, obi is going nowhere, may Atiku okowa’s ticket succed.

Pls my Muslim brothers and sisters, all hands should be on desk to rescue Nigeria from those wicked politicians that are good in dividing us with religion and ethnicity. And keep looting our money and making all of us poor

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Channel TV and Facebook

Number_One (

)