2023: Reactions As Fani Kayode Lists People Trying To Stop Tinubu From Ruling Nigeria

The Director General, New Media of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council, Femi Fani Kayode has identified the people working against his principal in order to stop him from becoming Nigeria’s president.

The former minister made this disclosure in a tweet on his verified social media page on Wednesday, while reacting occurrences ahead of the 2023 elections. Recall that Kaduna Governor, Nasir El Rufai had recently claimed that there were some elements working against Tinubu in the Aso Villa and had plotted the new Naira policy and fuel subsidy to destabilise Tinubu’s ambition.

Meanwhile, adding to this list of “elements” or saboteurs mentioned by the Kaduna Governor, Femi Fani Kayode went on to list the following people: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, ING, CBN, and Traitors. He also claimed that none of them can come between Tinubu and President buhari.

However, some reactions to FFK’s tweet said thus:

Okafor: “I can’t believe Peter Obi is a name you guys can’t do without mentioning now. He is just a game changer”.

Chuzzy: ” Mention names of those in the Villa”

