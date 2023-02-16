NEWS

2023 Rally: Moment Peter Obi Storms the Timber Market in Owerri, Imo State, for a Road Walk

As he moves his campaign from one market to the next across the state of Imo, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is making his presence known among business owners and employees across the state.

Peter Obi, who is widely recognized as one of the most prominent businesspeople in Nigeria, has spent the last few days cultivating relationships with his contemporaries in the commercial sector. He has a large reputation in this capacity. Before he arrived in Imo State, he had a similar campaign pattern in Anambra State when he visited and related with traders at Nnewi on Tuesday. He also accomplished the same feat in Lagos when he visited various popular markets across the state. Before his arrival in Imo State, he had a similar campaign pattern in Anambra State.

After arriving Imo state, Peter Obi began his road walk at the Timber Market, where he was met with an enthusiastic welcome from the traders and also engaged in conversation with them.

Check out images from Peter Obi’s visit to Timber Market.

