2023: Protesters raze APC office, Tinubu/Shettima Osun centre

Yesterday, two APC offices in Ede, the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke, were targeted in attacks. The APC secretariats in Ede North and Ede South were hit by protesters, believed to be upset with the verdict of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which overturned Adeleke’s win.

Reacting to the allegations, PDP Acting Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, denied the claims, stating: “’Osun PDP members only engaged in peaceful protests all over the state. Our members did not attack anybody. Osun APC is raising false alarm simply because it was in trouble over its attempt to steal a popular mandate through the back door.’”

According to reports, the APC secretariats in Ede South and North were both damaged and members of the party were reportedly injured. The APC released a statement blaming the PDP for recruiting a militia group to instigate unrest in the community, as a way to protest the tribunal’s verdict.

In a separate incident, Tinubu/Shettima’s campaign office in Ilesa was also attacked by armed gunmen, who destroyed the property on the premises.

