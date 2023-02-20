2023: Protect INEC Facilities From APC – PDP Charges Security Agencies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a press statement released on Monday, the People’s Democratic Party has advised security agencies to protect INEC facilities from APC and encouraged Nigerians to be at alert.

PDP made this request after an alleged plots by certain All Progressive Congress interests to launch a coordinated attack on INEC offices and facilities in various part of the country with the objective of destroying the Commission’s BVAS machines so as to cripple INEC’s ability to conduct the elections.

“Some prominent APC leaders including certain APC governors having failed in their attempt to to have the election postponed are now allegedly plotting to cripple the INEC’s ability ability to conduct elections by destroying the BVAS machines. The PDP therefore charges the security agencies to take all necessary steps to provide adequate protection for INEC facilities during and after the elections” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the PDP urged Nigerians to remain vigilant in resisting the APC in their various plots to cause crises.

