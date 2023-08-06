2023 Prophecy: In 20 Years From Now, Our Country Nigeria Shall Be A Great Nation-Primate Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Each time a word of prophecy comes from the servant of God, I advise you all to appreciate God. This is Because every word of prophecy revealed is a word from God directly. On this note, In 20 Years From Now, Our Country Nigeria Shall Be A Great Nation. But amidst this greatness, I am not sure that Nigeria will come as one nation. Meaning that Some states will be independent of themselves in terms of production and services.

This is the message from the Lord as it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 says “which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

Watch The TikTok Video Here.

For the prophecy: Fast forward Tiktok Video From The Beginning.

Dyoungmon (

)