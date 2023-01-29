2023: Primate Ayodele Releases More Warnings For Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential election date draws near, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh warnings for the top Nigerian presidential candidates; the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the ruling All Progressive Congress flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric in a press statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, advised Obi to work more on the north and sensitize his followers about PVC collection because most of the youths will not be able to vote for him.

He further advised Atiku to be watchful of those around him, saying that while he would have the backing of the northern elders, he would be rocked by scandals.

Tinubu’s ambition will be challenged in the north, south-east, and south-south regions of the state, said Primate Ayodele, splitting the cabals in the existing administration.

Peter Obi must continue to do well in the northern region, he must not be swept away by the throng, he remarked. Old politicians will back him up for the election, while some people in business will work against him.

He should continue to focus his efforts on those who have PVCs and can cast ballots for him even though the majority of the youths who are calling for him won’t be at the polls. Let him educate them well on the PVC; else, not all of the young people who are following him will support him.

Blackmail will continue to shake Atiku. He needs to make the last adjustments to avoid being let down by those he has the utmost faith in. He will receive the elders’ backing in the north for the election.

“Tinubu will split the cabals, and he still has a lot of work to do because his chances will be challenged in the north, south east, and south-south.” He needs to keep working really hard. The Emirs will stand with him.

