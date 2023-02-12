2023: Primate Ayodele Names The Candidate To Win Taraba State Governorship Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 Taraba State gubernatorial election is set to take place on the 11th of March 2023, the Spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has taken to his social media handle to disclose a message he claimed to have received from the Lord about winner of Taraba State gubernatorial election.

According to the well respected man of God, the Labour Party and the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also added that both Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of the Labour Party will be defeated by Atiku Abubakar during the presidential election in Taraba State.

“Anyone who is fighting God’s project will fail. Agbu Kefas, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) will win. Labour Party and the All Progressive Congress (APC) will not win in Taraba State. Even at the presidential level, PDP will win”, Primate Elijah Ayodele said from the video.

