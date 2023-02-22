2023 Presidential Polls: TY Danjuma, Christian Elders Endorse Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christian elders under the aegis of the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for this Saturday’s February 25 presidential election.

The group, comprising eminent citizens, including a former Army Chief, General T. Y. Danjuma (rtd), announced its preferred choice of a presidential candidate on Tuesday.

The group also urged security agencies to take the reports that some regions were preparing to unleash violence during the election seriously.

The body called on Nigerians to vote for candidates with the capacity, integrity, and good health to lead, noting that “a sick country requires healthy leaders”.

The Christian elders noted that the nation needs a complete overhaul which requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new parties. They lauded the federal government for taking steps to curb vote-buying with the naira redesign policy, noting that even though at moment the policy is causing some inconvenience to citizens, it will benefit all in the long run.

Members of the forum include its Chairman, Dr. Samuel Gani, Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), Hon. Justice James Ogebe (rtd), Elder Moses Ihonde, Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South).

Others are Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof. Deborah Ajakaiye, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dokun Thompson, Dr. Taiwo Idemudia, Hon. Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (retd.), Elder Nat Okoro, Solomon Asemota (SAN), Elder Matthew Owojaiye, and DIG P. L. Dabup

