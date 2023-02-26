This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidential Polls: Tinubu Ahead in Southwest, Northwest, North-Central, Obi Southeast

The All Progressives Congress (APC) camp was ecstatic last night as the results of the presidential and National Assembly elections began to trickle into the public domain and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centers nationwide.

Early results from polling units in the six South West states of Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo, as reported by The Nation, showed that the APC presidential candidate was ahead of the pack, while the Labour Party’s Peter Obi was dominant in the South East. Obi also made inroads into Lagos State, as well as former PDP strongholds in Edo and Delta.

However, as of press time on Saturday, the Labour Party presidential candidate had also won nine of the 13 polling units at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, while his performance in the North was abysmal, with the APC and the PDP sharing votes in the North’s three geo-political zones. The APC was doing well in Yobe and Sokoto States.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized N32.4 million earmarked for vote buying in the presidential and national assembly elections tomorrow. In addition to intercepting the large sum of money, EFCC agents arrested and detained the money’s courier but did not reveal the suspect’s identity.

