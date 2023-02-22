2023 Presidential Election: Wike, Other G5 Governors Will Work For Tinubu – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu stated that the G5 governors would support Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the presidential election on February 25.

He revealed this on Wednesday in an interview with Channels Television that was watched by Reporters. He stated, “The G5 Governors have understood that they must collaborate. And they are collaborating.

I do not believe that the Governor of Benue State is a member of the Labour Party; rather, he is using the Labour Party to win the election. The G5 Governors have decided they will only work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Previously, it was stated that the former governor of Abia State made a similar assertion. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State comprise the G5 governors.

