2023 Presidential Election Was So Free And Fair That Buhari Lost His State To PDP – Musa Sarkin

Musa Sarkin Adar, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and Member of the 9th Federal House of Representatives, during his interview with Arise alleged that the 2023 general elections were a free and fair election. He proved his point by citing that the review from many people also confirmed that the 2023 election was free and fair. According to him, the country should be allowed to move forward by the opposition parties by accepting their defeat in good faith.

Recall that President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general elections was not without controversy. Peter Gregory Obi and Atiku Abubakar challenged his win, citing reason such as failure to secure the required percentage of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “The most free and fair election in the country the 2023 general election and this was confirmed by many persons. The presidential election was so free and fair that former President Muhammadu Buhari lost his state to an opposition party, precisely the People’s Democratic Party and with all this evidence, that the 2023 general election was free and fair. Some people are still crying out when there’s no reason to cry out. I think that we should allow this country to move forward by accepting defeat in good faith.”

