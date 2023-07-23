2023 Presidential Election Tribunal: You Are Standing in The Way Of Justice–Atiku Accuses Tinubu

In a statement released through his Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused President Bola Tinubu of of standing in the way of justice by making catastrophic threats to anarchy if justice is not served according to his whims.

Atiku expressed concern over reports in the media about alleged plots to harass justices presiding over the petition regarding the 2023 presidential election result, which declared Tinubu as the winner.

Atiku emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary in upholding democracy and urged that the workings of the judiciary must be allowed to function without intimidation or harassment from the government or powerful interests. He highlighted that the PDP intends to use legal means to protect Nigeria’s democracy and resist any attempts to undermine it.

Calling on the international community to take note of the situation, Atiku pointed out the history of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) using intimidation tactics against the judiciary in the past. He cited the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in 2019, and the storming of judges’ homes in 2016 and 2017 as examples of such actions.

Atiku accused the APC of attempting to intimidate the judiciary into delivering favorable judgments for them in the election tribunal, drawing the attention of both the international community and Nigerians to this alleged plot. He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant to protect their liberties and called on security agencies in the country to remain professional and resist being used as instruments of oppression and intimidation against the judiciary.

Source:The Sun paper

