2023 Presidential Election: Primate Ayodele Reveals God’s Choice For Nigeria

Primate Ayodele has revealed God’s choice for Nigeria in the 2023 presìdential Election.

NewsOnline reports that the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his last prophecy on the 2023 presidential election coming up tomorrow Saturday, February 25.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the top three candidates should have formed a coalition to make the country better but since they didn’t do that, God has chosen one of them to lead the country.

Primate Ayodele revealed that Peter Obi will not make any significant headway in the north where the bloc votes are and that Tinubu, Atiku will struggle for the northern votes but at the end, Atiku will be given the votes in the north. He mentioned that the northern votes will determine the winner of the election and that if the election was to be held today, Atiku will win in the north.

‘’I have a revelation for Nigerians regarding the 2023 presidential election. I am not saying anyone should believe or not but time will tell. I am not opposing anybody. Peter Obi, Tinubu and Atiku are all good candidates, I have said it before that they are all selfish, they should have formed a coalition but since they did not, one person must emerge among them according to God’s direction. I am seeing Atiku and Tinubu struggling in the northern part of the nation where the bloc votes are.’’

‘’Peter Obi, you are a good person but the northerners will frustrate your vote but you have not done anything about it. The voting system will begin to change from now till the early hours of tomorrow, they will be rooting for Tinubu and Atiku in the north, they will put Obi aside and that’s why the G-5 governors are a shame to their political careers. At the end of it all, the Northerners will give Atiku their votes and this is what will determine the winner of the election.’’

‘’If elections were to be held now, Atiku will win the northern votes because there will be surprises in the voting system. As I have said earlier, the northern votes will determine who wins this election, not the southern votes.’’

Primate Ayodele also revealed that the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar has been given an assignment by God to rule Nigeria for just one term and if he eventually wins, he will use four years to do the special assignment God has placed in his hands. The man of God noted that some of the assignments include restructuring, fixing the education sector, reducing price of petrol, reviving the economy but warned him against neglecting all these God-given policies if he doesn’t want to see the wrath of God.

Primate Ayodele categorically stated that his statement is not to campaign for Atiku or to declare him as the winner of the election because it is only the people’s vote that will determine that but if he doesn’t win, Nigerians will suffer more than they have in the past administrations.

‘’Among these three candidates, Atiku has been given an assignment from God to fix the nation within four years. If God gives Atiku victory in this election, he is to use only four years for this special assignment. If he wins and refuses to do the will of God for the people, He will see the wrath of God. He will not complete his term because God’s anger will be placed on him.

“His assignment is to form an all-inclusive government, take care of security within six months, restructuring before his term ends, reduce petroleum price, fix the education sector, revive the economy. He must not start selling Nigeria’s property to his friends and if he does, he will see God’s anger. If God helps him to get there and he neglects all these policies, God’s wrath will be kindled against him. I am not saying Atiku will win the election, it’s only the people’s vote that can determine that but I am only saying what God sent me to say to Nigerians; Atiku has an assignment placed into his hands by God to fix the nation within four years. It’s your choice to vote for him or not but if he doesn’t emerge, the person that wins will only add to the yoke of Nigerians as it is written in 1king 12vs14. The people will suffer more than they have ever suffered in the past administrations.’’

Continuing, Primate Ayodele released further warnings for Atiku Abubakar, telling him not to spend beyond four years. He stated that God has made Atiku to be the answer to Nigeria’s present crisis and that if Nigerians reject him, many more troubles will be experienced.

‘’Atiku, the Lord said I should tell you that if you win, you must not spend beyond four years or else you will see the anger of God. You must do an all-inclusive government, restructuring, security, health and everything to put Nigeria in order. If you don’t do these, God will be angry with you.’’

‘’Don’t do ethnicity, God wants to put you there to put things in order within four years but if you try to extend beyond it, God will fight you. If Nigerians reject Atiku, 1King12vs14 is what we will experience. I am not for anybody, it is what the Lord says I should say that I am saying. Your comments do not add any value to my life, I don’t want any credit, God’s credit is enough for me and what He asks me to say is Atiku Abubakar is the answer to Nigeria’s present crisis. God wants to give him the chance to make Nigeria better.’’

The man of God referred to his warnings in 2015 and 2019 which were neglected by Nigerians. He noted that he has released another warning again but Nigerians have a choice to follow God’s direction or neglect it again.

‘’I warned Nigerians in 2015 and 2019 but they refused to listen. The word of the Lord is upon the people again and it’s another time to choose between following God’s direction and neglecting it. I am not campaigning for anybody but I will not be quiet when the Lord asks me to speak. I have given details of what will happen if any of these people wins but this is the last message I received on the presidential election. Tinubu and Atiku will struggle in the north but the people will give it to Atiku. Atiku must also be careful in the election because APC cabal will want to turn his votes upside down.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged Nigerians to ensure peace no matter who wins the election because politicians don’t fight each other when they lose

‘’For anyone that wins this election, let there be peace and let’s embrace ourselves. Politicians don’t fight even when they lose, they embrace themselves, come together as one family. In the same way, Nigerians should shun violence after this election. We should apply the spirit of sportsmanship after the election.’’

