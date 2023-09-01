2023 presidential candidates seek roles in Tinubu’s government, promises patriotism

Some former presidential candidates of opposition parties in the 2023 presidential election have called on President Bola Tinubu to include them in his government.

Some of the candidates are members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

The presidential candidate of NRM, Felix Osakwe, made the call while speaking on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates when they visited the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.

“Our forum is for peace and development of Nigeria. The president should be told that not all the presidential candidates are against his victory,” said Mr Osakwe.

Mr Osakwe explained that the meeting with Mr Ganduje was to identify with the APC national chairman and Mr Tinubu’s government. He added that the group also expected Mr Ganduje to lead them to meet with Mr Tinubu so he could hear their views.

Mr Ganduje appreciated the forum’s visit and promised to convey their views to the president.

“I will convey your views and requests. And I will ensure that you see Mr President in person. I thank you for being faithful to your respective parties,” said Mr Ganduje. “I salute you for being good ambassadors of your own political parties, not destroyers of your parties, and not turning your political parties as a source of revenue.”

(NAN)