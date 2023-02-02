2023 Presidentcy:Peter Obi Cannot Score 25 percent Votes In More Than 16 States -El-Rufai Claims

With about three weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari, the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will not do well in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners that are vying for the post of the president of Nigeria.

Speaking during today’s edition of journalists hangout on TVC News, Malam Nasir El-Rufai said he does not see Peter Obi scoring the required 25 percent in more than 16 states of the Federation.

According to him Obi will not win the February 25th presidential election.

Hear him “Peter Obi can not Win the election. He does have the number of states, he does not have the 25 percent in more than 16 states as at the last time we checked.”

