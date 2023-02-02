2023 Presidentcy: Peter Obi Is Polling Well In The Christian Enclaves In The North -El-Rufai Says

With about three weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will govern them after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu buhari, the incumbent governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has admitted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will win the vote of the Christians in the northern region of the country.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is one of the front-runners in February 25 presidential poll.

Speaking in an exclusive interview TVC News on Thursday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said he Obi will do well in the South East as well as the south south region.

He said in the north, only the Christian who are minority would vote for him.

Hear him “I agree that Peter Obi will sweep the south east States, he will do well in south south. Where else? He is not polling well in the South West other than a drop in the ocean in Lagos. He is polling in the Christian enclaves in the north but how many are they? ” El-Rufai stated during the interview.

