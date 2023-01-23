NEWS

2023 Presidentcy: Peter Obi Is A Disruptor, He Does not Have National Appeal – Osita Chidoka

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidentcy: Peter Obi Is A Disruptor, He Does not Have National AppealOsita Chidoka

With less than five weeks to the February 25th presidential election, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi is a Disruptor.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party are all regarded as front-runners in the election. 

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Sunday in the programme Politics Sunday, Mr Osita said the Labour party presidential candidate should count himself out of the race.

According to him, the former Anambra state governor is just a Disruptor in the election. He noted that Obi does not have a national appeal

Hear him Peter Obi is a disruptor but does not have a national appealOsita Chidoka told Seun when he was asked about Obi’s Chances in the race.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds
News )

#Presidentcy #Peter #Obi #Disruptor #National #Appeal #Osita #Chidoka2023 Presidentcy: Peter Obi Is A Disruptor, He Does not Have National AppealOsita Chidoka Publish on 2023-01-23 07:02:26



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

8 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

14 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

17 mins ago

We Are Sure Our Oppositions Are Responsible For The Killing Of Our Supporters In Ebonyi – APC

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button