2023 Presidentcy: Peter Obi Is A Disruptor, He Does not Have National Appeal – Osita Chidoka

With less than five weeks to the February 25th presidential election, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Osita Chidoka has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi is a Disruptor.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party are all regarded as front-runners in the election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Sunday in the programme Politics Sunday, Mr Osita said the Labour party presidential candidate should count himself out of the race.

According to him, the former Anambra state governor is just a Disruptor in the election. He noted that Obi does not have a national appeal.

Hear him “Peter Obi is a disruptor but does not have a national appeal” Osita Chidoka told Seun when he was asked about Obi’s Chances in the race.

Publish on 2023-01-23