2023 Presidentcy: Northerners Should Stop Claiming That They Have The Population -PA Ayo Adebanjo

As Nigerian eligible voters prepare to head to the polls this coming weekend to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate that will take over from president Muhammadu Buhari, South West Elder Stateman, PA Ayo Adebanjo has stated that the North should not get carried away that they have the population to determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that there are four major candidates that are running for the position of the president. The major candidates include Mr Peter Obi of labour party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking to Tribune paper in an exclusive interview, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said it is natural for the position of the president to return to the South after Buhari’s eight years tenure.

According to him, he knows that Northern Elders Forum are supporting Atiku Abubakar.

The leader of Afenifere also reminded his earlier statements that the north and south should go back to the initial agreement if Obi did not win the election.

Hear him “They are playing on the false claim that they have the population and that it is a matter of democracy. That is why I said anything that does not make Obi the president, then let us go back to where we started.”

