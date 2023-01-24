2023 Presidentcy: I Don’t Worry About Peter Obi, I Just Cannot Wait To Beat Him At The Poll – Asiwaju Tinubu

With about one month before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress and the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his campaign train to the South-East region.

The former Lagos State governor staged the flag off in Abia state as he continue to solicit for the votes of Igbo people.

Delivering his speech earlier today in Abia, Asiwaju Tinubu expressed his optimism in emerging victorious in February 25 presidential election.

According to him, he will defeat Mr Peter Obi of labour party and he cannot wait for the day to come to past. He said he does not worry about the former Anambra state governor because he is not a threat to him.

Hear him “I don’t worry about him for that but I just cannot wait to beat him in the presidential election polls.”

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

#Presidentcy #Dont #Worry #Peter #Obi #Wait #Beat #Poll #Asiwaju #Tinubu2023 Presidentcy: I Don’t Worry About Peter Obi, I Just Cannot Wait To Beat Him At The Poll – Asiwaju Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-24 19:21:10