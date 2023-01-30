NEWS

2023 Presidentcy: Buhari Does Not Bother If Asiwaju Loses The Election -Charles Okoh

2023 Presidentcy: buhari Does Not Bother If Asiwaju Loses The Election -Charles Okoh

As Nigerians continue to count down to the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, popular Nigerian columnist, Charles Okoh has claimed that the incumbent president, Muhammadu buhari does not care if the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu suffer defeat in the poll. 

In his latest publication in the Sun Newspaper, Charles Okoh said the body language of Muhammadu buhari suggests that he does not care about the Asiwaju’s ambition. 

According to Okoh, it became obvious when buhari said he would create an enabling environment for any candidate to emerge during the APC primaries. 

Charles Okoh also said buhari only care about his interest alone. He stated further that buhari will do anything to protect him personal interest.

Hear him “He does not bother if the APC loses the election as long as he is not on the ballots. He had said so several times.” Charles Okoh stated in today’s publication on the Sun Newspaper.

