2023: President Muhammadu buhari in total support of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, FG says

According to an article published by Vanguard lately, The Federal Government has responded to allegations by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some “elements” in the Presidential Villa are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigeria’s Federal Government has denounced insinuations by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that some fifth columnists in the State House, Abuja are working to frustrate the victory of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

The federal government has been fair to all candidates regardless of party affiliation adding that President buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is for free, fair and credible elections, Lai Muhammed says.

The Minister, who had been asked to respond to the governor’s claim, maintained that President buhari, being the main occupant of the villa, had stressed times without number that he wants his administration to deliver a credible exercise.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, el-Rufai belled the cat, when he pointedly said some people in the Presidential Villa (Ask Rock) are working against Tinubu and plotting his failure at the polls.

El-Rufai had earlier during an interview on Channels television, blamed some of the government policies including the naira redesign and persistent fuel scarcity in the country on those he termed fifth columnists, saying the naira redesign and persistent fuel scarcity may cause unrest in the country. He alleged that the naira redesign project was the idea of few people in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, adding that it was never the policy of the ruling APC.

The federal government on Wednesday said President Muhammadu buhari will not deviate from his commitment to ensuring the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections.

Mohammed said: “On a more serious note, “One thing I can assure you is that no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election and I think in this administration, the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he’s committed to a free, fair and credible election.

“So, if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially”, he explained.

President Muhammadu buhari is not favouring any presidential candidate and is instead committed to a free and fair election, information minister Lai Mohammed said Wednesday.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said yesterday that some elements in the Presidency were working assiduously to ensure the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in ths month’s presidential elections.

The minister was responding to a journalist who asked him to respond to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that some officials at the Presidency did not want Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party, to win this month’s presidential election.

One thing I can assure you is that no matter what, this administration is focused, determined to ensure free and fair elections. But I think with this administration the most important person is Mr President and I think he has shown by words and indeed that he is dedicated to free, fair and credible election,” he said.

The Minister said if there are elements within the seat of power working against the victory of the ruling party, it had not been brought officially to his notice.

Besides, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu buhari is in total support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming election.

The minister made this clarification on Thursday in Abuja at the 22nd edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), organised to project the achievements of the buhari government.

