2023: President Bola Tinubu Declares War On Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Enough Is Enough

Since individuals can’t move around for their jobs without running into bandits or terrorists, Nigeria has been plagued by various forms of insecurity for a long time, which has hampered economic progress and decreased people’s standards of living.

According to reports, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of Nigeria, has declared war on the country’s high level of insecurity because he feels that enough is enough. According to Vanguard paper, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, when the Women of the All Progressive Congress visited him at the presidential Villa, the president promised the women that issues of insecurity would soon become a thing of the past. He went on to remark that his administration was already putting various policies and programmes that would help the people into effect.﻿

He also told women that his administration will place a strong system and industrialization at the top of its goals. The women, all of whom originated from the 36 states that make up the Federation and were led by Dr Betta Edu, were cordially welcomed to the presidential villa.﻿

Source:Vanguard paper

