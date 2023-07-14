2023: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency On Food Security

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has issued a directive to expand the scope of the National Security Council to include matters related to the affordability of food and water. This decision was conveyed by Dele Alake, the Presidential spokesman, during a briefing with State House correspondents on Thursday. The President’s aim is to ensure that issues concerning the availability of essential items for livelihood, such as food and water, are given the necessary attention within the National Security Council.

The President’s directive aligns with the administration’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable segments of society. Dele Alake emphasized that President Tinubu is aware of the increasing cost of food and the financial burden it poses on citizens. In response, the President has instructed the immediate distribution of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households as a measure to allete the impact of subsidy removal.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to play a significant role in funding the agricultural value chain. This decision highlights the government’s dedication to promoting agricultural development and ensuring food security in the country. By providing financial support to the agricultural sector, the President aims to strengthen the overall food production system and reduce dependency on imports.

Source:Punch paper

