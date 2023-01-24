This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency:With Just 32 Days To Election, PDP Heads To Court, Wants INEC To Delist Bola Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation said that it would sue Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), to prevent him from running in the February 25 presidential election.

Monday at a press briefing, campaign spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan stated that Tinubu’s claimed conviction for drug charges by a United States court disqualifies him from running for office. The PDP announced that it would petition the court to declare Tinubu ineligible to run in the 2023 election under Section 137 (1) (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Atiku/Okowa campaign is also requesting that the court order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party, and to remove his name from all election-related materials. The election is scheduled for next month. According to Ologbondiyan, permitting Tinubu to run in the upcoming elections is “fundamentally unconstitutional, invalid, and must be revoked immediately.”

In the interest of the nation, he announced that the PDP campaign council would petition for an expedited hearing in this issue. “For the avoidance of doubt, the United States court in sentencing Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957, and, therefore, these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)

The PDP spokesman stated that Tinubu “made no action to contest the verdict, but consented to the confiscation of the $460,000 determined to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.”

