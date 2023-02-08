2023 Presidency:Reactions As Members Of Labour Party Campaign Council In N’East States Defect To PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than three weeks to the commencement of the most-talked-about presidential election in Nigeria’s recent democratic history, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment some members of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council in the northeastern region of the country, announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The footage, which was shared by Senator Dino Melaye on his verified Facebook page a few minutes ago, a spokesman for the defectors, Mohammed Pantami announced that members of the Labour Party Campaign Council from Taraba, Nasarawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe states in the northeast geo-political zone have not only decided to defect to the PDP but that they are also declaring their full support for the presidential bid of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Quite interestingly, the defection has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts on the development.

While some persons argued that the masses will not be voting based on political parties but for candidates, others accused the PDP of attempting to use moles to destabilize the Labour Party.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: FACEBOOK.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)