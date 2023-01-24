NEWS

2023 Presidency:Reactions As Ahmad Bashir Mocks Campaign Rallies Organized By Opposition Candidates

With presidential campaigns swinging into full gear across the nation’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmad Bashir in which he mocked opposition candidates for the kind of turnout recorded at their rallies.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few minutes ago, Bashir, who is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu buhari on Digital Media, opined that opposition parties should stop referring to their gatherings as presidential rallies because the crowds that attend such events can be likened to those that are found at naming ceremonies.

He wrote; “They should stop calling those naming ceremony crowds presidential rallies, please.”

As expected, Bashir’s remarks didn’t go down well with many Nigerians as they trooped to the comments section to air their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his summation, others, however, criticized him for it.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123
News )

