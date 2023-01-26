2023 Presidency:It Is The Military That Gave Birth To Our Type Of Democracy—Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard reports, it was reported that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the Delta State Governor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, for taking the lead in restructuring without waiting for the Federal Government.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Vanguard also reported that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, gave the commendation while inaugurating the Koka Flyover and Interchange on Wednesday in Asaba, a project constructed by the Gov. Okowa-led administration on the federal highway.

According to one of his statements, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also said, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a man full of wisdom because he has taken the decision of restructuring without waiting for the Federal Government; therefore, I hereby urge all other governors to emulate him.”

Speaking further, he also said that “I would ensure restructuring and devolution of powers to states if elected as president.” “This is because it was the military that gave birth to our type of democracy.”

Screenshot From Vanguard

“You know how the military accumulates power at the center, to the detriment of the federating units, and this has really affected almost every Nigerian sector.” He said

Sagacious102 (

)