2023 Presidency:Atiku Prepares For Life Without Makinde, Appoints Oyelese, Gbolarumi To Head Oyo PCC

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

In the absence of a last-minute change of heart, Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, won’t be attending Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign today in Ibadan, according to reliable sources.

The governor of the neighbouring Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, is anticipated to accompany the PDP candidates for governor of Lagos and Ogun to the ceremony. As a result of the former vice president’s insistence that Ayu would not resign from his position as PDP national chairman, Makinde and four other governors of the states of Rivers, Benue, Abia, and Enugu are reportedly not in favour of the former vice president’s campaign.

Only on Monday did the party’s leadership convene in Abuja to discuss its plans for Oyo and other states where the PDP governors aren’t supporting Atiku. Jumoke Akinjide, Elder Wole Oyelese, and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi decided to postpone launching the state’s PCC until after the rally on Thursday during the meeting they attended.

The meeting on Monday in the Legacy House was held without Makinde’s men, despite the governor reportedly facing fierce resistance in his attempt to hijack the PCC structure through the back door. Makinde’s attempt to break into the PCC structure through the back door was confirmed by a source.

He attempted to enter through the back door, but he was blocked. Oyo PCC’s constitution was postponed until after Atiku Abubakar’s rally in Ibadan. Although it is unclear who would be in charge, Elder Wole Oyelese is likely to be the chairman and Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi the director general.

Sheriff_Words (

)