2023 Presidency: You See The PDP Are Scattered And They Don’t Know The Road—Tinubu

According to news reports, it was gathered that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has revealed how he deals with people who betray him.

It was also reported that the APC presidential candidate also said that disappointment is an energizer for him and he works harder whenever people disappoint or betray him.

It was further gathered, according to reports, that Tinubu disclosed this on Sunday at a town hall meeting in Benin City, the Edo State capital, with leaders of the All Progressives Congress, trade unions, and civil society organizations.

According to one of his statements, Tinubu also said that “if I see you are poor, I will manage what I have with you and once I notice you are happy, I will rejoice with you.”

“I have noticed the plight of the Edo State natives, and I am ready to provide solutions to their problems.” “I also implore Nigerians not to listen to Atiku Abubakar because he is an evasive liar who is ready to make the masses suffer.”

“This is because the PDP are scattered and they don’t know the road.” “You see that man called Atiku Abubakar knows how to falsify lies upon lies.” He said

