2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello Allegedly Withdraws Support For Tinubu Over Faleke

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has reportedly resigned from the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

A source who talked with the Sunday Tribune speculated that Governor Bello’s stance may be the result of changes in the state preceding the November election for governor. Bello, the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, allegedly withdrew his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, because the lawmaker representing the Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke, may run for the party’s governorship nomination.

Faleke, a trusted associate of Tinubu, was the running partner of the APC governorship candidate in the November 2015 election, Abubakar Audu, who passed away immediately after casting his ballot. The state’s political parties are anticipated to have their governorship primary between March and April of 2023.

According to sources, Bello has been told to remove his support for Tinubu, who might be in charge of the state if he wins the presidency. A party leader remarked that the state’s governor is unhappy with the transfer of power to Kogi West since he has anointed Jubril Mommoh from Kogi East. He stated, “The governor desires as his successor a close confidant who can disguise his tracks.

Therefore, he is wary about Tinubu gaining the presidency. He is aware that Tinubu will consider how he came to power, with the assistance of northern governors, and may consider Kogi West and Faleke. In the November election, the PDP may also nominate a candidate from Kogi West. The source added that the incumbent Deputy Governor from Kogi East, Edward Onoja, is also interested in the APC nomination.

