2023 Presidency: Wike Directed LG Chairmen, Aides, Others To Work For Tinubu, Says Atiku’s Camp

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has been identified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Presidential Council as Governor Nyesom Wike’s preferred candidate for the upcoming election.

The council stated in a letter dated 1 February that Wike had already instructed all local government chairmen, his aides, and party executive committee members to vote for Tinubu.

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, director of the Rivers State chapter of the State Campaign Management Committee, sent a letter to Governor Wike in response to his explanation for denying the council permission to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

Sekibo accused Wike of attempting to disrupt and thwart the election of Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria, as the PDP candidate. He added that Wike’s participation in the G-5’s activities was the height of anti-party activity and questioned why the governor would accuse them of collaborating with a branch of the APC in the state.

